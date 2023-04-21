Beautifying and cleaning Cape Coral event on Saturday

On Saturday, Cape Coral is holding a cleanout to pick up trash and debris. The city is telling people to come out and volunteer to help the place they call home.

The city’s goal is to give people in Cape Coral the opportunity to beautify their community. It’s not so much about Hurricane Ian debris as it is about random trash that got spread around by the storm.

The city-wide cleanup is taking place in neighborhoods and areas all around Cape Coral.

People can get involved easily and it’s as simple as registering online or downloading an app.

“We’re asking for the community’s help tomorrow to basically get us back to where we were before Hurricane Ian hit us,” interim city manager Michael Ilczyszyn said.

If you drive around, Cape Coral may look pretty clean because the large debris from Hurricane Ian is gone. But, similarly to devil being in the details, it’s only when you take a closer look that you’ll see the trash.

“We have a lot of paper and plastic and cardboard and some small pieces of fence, just things that blew around that really weren’t picked up by the large contractors or city employees,” Ilczyszyn said.

The city is hopeful that people from across Cape Coral will join in the effort to pick up the small stuff.

You can start from wherever you want and work for as long as you want.

But the city wants people to sign up online so leaders can track who is involved.

“We do want you to sign up because it gives us the numbers it lets us have a better idea about how many people are participating,” Melissa Mickey the Cape Coral communications manager said.

Once you’re done, you can either dispose of the trash yourself, or if you download the Cape Coral 311 app, you can upload a geotag and picture of where you’ll leave your trash bags so waste management can pick them up.