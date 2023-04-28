Two dozen drug traffickers arrested in SWFL-wide investigation

State Attorney Amira Fox announces the arrests of 24 accused drug traffickers in Southwest Florida, Friday, April 28, 2023. Credit: WINK News

State Attorney Amira Fox announced the arrest of 24 drug traffickers and their associates after a joint undercover operation between Southwest Florida law enforcement agencies.

The investigation initially began in Collier County, but now spans the area after the investigation led to people across Southwest Florida, Fox said during a press conference at Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday.

Fox said investigators “identified multiple individuals responsible for trafficking cocaine fentanyl and methamphetamine” from places “as far away as Texas.”

