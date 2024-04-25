Group protests death of Christopher Jordan

A group of people, including high school students, took the streets to protest the death of a black man killed by police last December.

The protest brought out a dozen people.

Their messages were aimed at the Fort Myers Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney Amira Fox.

Protesters believe Christopher Jordan was unarmed and never should have been killed during a standoff with police last December.

“I’m out here. I’m serving justice for Jordan because he was an unarmed black man who got shot and killed by the Fort Myers Police Department, and next year, when I’m able to vote, I will not be voting for the state attorney,” said Quaylin, a protestor.

The group said they’re not stopping their demand for answers, as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

The NAACP plans to protest in front of the courthouse again next Thursday afternoon.