Christopher Jordan. Credit: WINK

The FBI has opened an investigation into the death of Christopher Jordan after he died in an officer-involved shooting in Fort Myers.

The stand-off happened in December after Jordan’s sister called the police saying he threatened her with a gun. Jordan’s sister later retracted her story and said that Jordan never had a gun.

The Lee County NAACP has met with the Fort Myers Police to ask for transparency regarding Jordan’s death. Fort Myers City Councilman Johnny Streets has also reached out to Police Chief Jason Fields asking for more information on the situation.

According to the NAACP, the FBI is investigating Jordan’s death due to conflicting information on whether Jordan was armed at the time of the shooting.