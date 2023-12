We are getting exclusive footage of the moments before a man was shot at his home by a Fort Myers Police officer earlier this month.

The video was shot by a neighbor who witnessed the deadly officer-involved shooting of 57-year-old Christopher Jordan on Dec. 1.

Fort Myers police went to his home on Stella Street after his sister called 911 at the family’s home, saying she felt threatened.

In the exclusive footage, you hear Fort Myers police officers talking to Christopher Jordan from outside his home. They ask Jordan to come out peacefully. They said they didn’t want anyone to get hurt. They also warn neighbors to back up.

“Christopher Jordan, if you can hear me. This is the Fort Myers police department. We need you to come outside. We don’t want to hurt you. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. We need you to come outside with your hands up.”

Fort Myers police officers said they tried for 45 minutes to talk with Jordan, but then FMPD said Jordan approached a window “displaying a firearm toward the officers,” and an officer shot and killed him.

Forty-five minutes later, Jordan was dead, and his family said there was no justification for an officer to kill him.

“Why they shot him?” said Angelo Ruth, Jordan’s brother. “You know, I don’t think he had a gun, you know, and they just wanted to shoot somebody, and they shot him.”

Ruth does not believe Jordan had a gun, so he’s got many questions and so does the NAACP here in Lee County.

“Who’s the officer that’s responsible?” said James Muwakkil, Lee County NAACP president. “Who made this call? Who told the officer shoot? What’s in their files? Do they have any other types of disciplinary actions in the course of their career with FMPD that the public don’t know about?”

“I just want justice for my brother. I just want justice,” Ruth said.

On Tuesday, WINK reached out to Fort Myers police to see if the department would release the officer’s name.

A public information officer said she took the request to the chief.

Meanwhile, the family and neighbors plan to hold a news conference in front of their home, and the NAACP has scheduled a town hall for this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Quality Life Center, where they will continue their push for transparency.