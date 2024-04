Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a suspect who allegedly stole a TV from a vacation residence in Fort Myers.

According to Crime Stoppers, a man was caught on camera walking the perimeter of a home in the 1900 block of Oakley Avenue on April 8.

On his first trip, he attempted to open the backyard shed but left.

Three days later, on April 11, he returned, entered the home and removed a 65-inch Samsung television from the residence.

Trish Routte, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers manager said luckily nobody was inside.

“Somebody could have been here on vacation, trying to relax downtime,” Routte said. “And then here, you’ve got some guy breaking in there and taking your stuff, what a way to ruin a vacation.”

Security cameras around the property managed to catch him in both acts. So, Crime Stoppers and Fort Myers Police detectives ask for your help to track him down.

“If you either know who this guy is, you have secondhand information, there is literally no reason to not get involved,” said Routte. “All you’re going to be doing is sharing the information that you have doing the right thing and putting cash in your pocket and be able to sit back and watch justice be served. I mean, it’s a win-win for everybody except for the bad guy.”

If you have any information on who this man is, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.