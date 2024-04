Jawahn Jennings, 35, mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to people in a South Fort Myers Walmart.

According to deputies, Jawahn Jennings, 35, was arrested on Thursday after someone reported a man following women around the store while touching himself.

Deputies responded to the incident at the Six Mile Cypress Walmart and located Jennings near a clothing store.

LCSO then reports that Jennings tried to escape from deputies; however, he was apprehended before reaching the exit of the store.

He was then arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

According to LCSO, Jennings is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2020 case in Connecticut.