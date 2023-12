A man was killed by Fort Myer police after threatening to kill his disabled sister on Stella Street.

There is an investigation into the Fort Myers Police Department’s response following the events on Friday.

Cynthia Jordan pointed to the pullet hole in her window, the same bullet hole where the shot that killed her little brother Christopher Friday night.

Window broken from a bullet on Stella Street (CREDIT: WINK News)

“Nightmare. A nightmare. Tragedy,” said Cynthia.

The tragedy unfolded in the home Cynthia, Christopher, and their sister live in together along Stella Street in Fort Myers.

Feeling her life was in danger, Cynthia called 911 on her brother that night. However, she couldn’t imagine that call would put his life in danger.

“Did they feel threatened for their life? The reason that they shot him? I want answers,” said Cynthia.

Fort Myers police will not answer questions about the deadly officer-involved shooting.

Instead, the department issued a news release saying, “Officers secured all exterior areas of the home and attempted to communicate…” with the man inside for 45 minutes. Then, “The suspected approached a window displaying the firearm toward the officers and was shot.”

Per FMPD policy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.

“You want to ensure that the investigation is done thoroughly and objectively. And it’s always better to have an outside entity take this on,” said Kristen Ziman.

WINK News safety and security specialist Kristen Ziman says FDLE is on a fact-finding mission. One thing that will help that mission is body cam footage.

“Body cams helped protect not only the officer but the citizens and the residents that we serve. So it’s crucial. Of course, the body cam video will tell us a lot,” said Ziman.