Fort Myers police officers on scene at a shooting (CREDIT: WINK News)

A shooting in Fort Myers left one man dead and a police officer on paid administrative leave. WINK News spoke to the family of the man who died about the tragedy.

Friday night, a man allegedly assaulted a disabled woman with a gun. Then he barricaded himself inside the house with the weapon, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The man aimed at police through a window and an officer shot him. He died in the hospital afterward.

Cynthia Jord lost her little brother Friday night, Cristopher Jord. He was 57 years old.

“I don’t understand why we can be in a relationship that’s brothers and sisters. He always threatened me. He always threatened my life,” said Cynthia.

WINK News interviewed Cynthia on Sunday. She said that she had called Fort Myers Police that night because she felt threatened by her brother. According to the press release, Cristopher had threatened Cynthia with a gun.

Cynthia, other family members and neighbors said they never saw him with a gun. They told WINK News that they didn’t see anything as they were ordered to evacuate the scene by officers.

Fort Myers Police had cleared the scene by 5 a.m. Saturday and returned later that day to tell the family Cristopher had died at the hospital.

“What was the motive of them killing him? What was the motive? I don’t understand. Devastated,” said Cynthia.

WINK News reached out to Fort Myers Police for more details. They said no further information can be provided as this incident is ongoing and under multiple investigations by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.