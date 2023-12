Police cleared a crime scene at Stella Street between Ford Street and Henderson Avenue that involved a man assaulting a disabled woman with a gun.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Friday, officers with the Fort Myers Police Department had surrounded a house in the middle of the block.

According to officers, a man assaulted a disabled woman with a gun. Then he barricaded himself inside the house with the weapon.

The man aimed at police through a window, so an officer shot him. The suspect died in the hospital.

This remains an active investigation, said Fort Myers Police, but they noted they will have more information later in the day.

Neighbors seen outside were concerned that another shooting may have happened. This remains unconfirmed by police.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.