Fort Myers police speak on uptick in shootings and property crimes

The Fort Myers Police Department has seen an increase in property crimes and shootings in recent weeks.

From Nov. 16-29 there have been at least seven shootings in Fort Myers. Some have led to arrests, others have not.

One happened early last week on Lime Street. Another, Tuesday, Nov. 21 at The Lennox apartments on Red Cedar Drive. A third, Wednesday, Nov. 22 on Dale Street. A fourth, Nov 21 on Edison Avenue. A fifth, Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Boardwalk. A sixth, Friday morning. A seventh was a double shooting at Rennaissance Preserve. FMPD said two people were shot. One was injured, but is in stable condition. The eighth shooting happened Wednesday, near the Taco Bell on Cleveland Avenue.

FMPD spokeswoman Kristin Capuzzi said one man was arrested Thursday for the shooting on Dale Street. He faces two charges: firing a weapon from A vehicle and damage of property criminal mischief.

In the shooting on Cleveland Avenue, Capuzzi said detectives are making progress, but so far no arrests have been made– same with The Lennox Apartment shooting on Red Cedar Drive.

According to FMPD, the shooting at the Boardwalk has not resulted in an arrest, but detectives are still working the case and say both parties, the victim and alleged shooter, have been cooperative.

According to an incident report from Fort Myers Police, one person was arrested after police responded to a “shot spotter” alert on Edison Avenue. Officers found an abandoned truck with a bullet hole and a man in a nearby residence claiming he was shot at. Despite his initial reluctance, the man later agreed to press charges of aggravated battery by a deadly weapon. The truck was towed pending a search warrant.

The shooting that happened Friday morning at Renaissance Preserve resulted in one person injured, but the victim is in stable condition. FMPD said this was a double shooting, and no one is in custody. This is an active investigation, and police said no danger is posed to the community.

Capuzzi said detectives are making progress in each and every case.

“These are very complex– sometimes– cases, and you know, we’re looking for successful cases as well,” said Capuzzi.

“Therefore, sometimes it does take time waiting for forensic information to return from testing and stuff like that.”

There have been some arrests, but Capuzzi said those arrests are not necessarily directly connected to the shootings. However, the arrests are still somehow connected to the case.

FMPD said detectives do not believe these shootings are gang-related.

But are the shootings related?

As detectives work to gather information, there are times they will find a connection between cases.

“Hypothetically, a lot of these are social media beef, like, you know, just disagreements between people. It could be property crimes,” said Capuzzi. “There’s a lot of different things that go on, you know, that cause people to, you know, retaliate in that manner. We absolutely, you know, stress that gun violence is never the answer.”

Capuzzi said these shootings are not random. They are targeted and isolated.

That doesn’t mean people with information should stay quiet.

“We are still working on all of these cases; They are still all active. We’re always open to community input information; you can remain anonymous through our Atlas One Application or through Crime Stoppers,” said Capuzzi.

You can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744 or submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.