Fort Myers Police on the scene of a shooting that occurred at the Lennox apartments in Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

The Fort Myers Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person at the Lennox apartments.

FMPD responded to the shooting at around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday located at 1601 Red Cedar Dr in Fort Myers.

FMPD confirmed one person was hurt and was sent to a local hospital to treat non-threatening injuries.

According to FMPD, the shooting was an isolated incident with no current threat to the nearby community.

The details of the shooting are under investigation.

