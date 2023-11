The Fort Myers Police Chief released a statement saying the police department has “observed a troubling spike in violent crimes” over the past few weeks.

Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields said in a Facebook post that some people are exploiting the holidays as a time for criminal activity that threatens the community’s safety.

In the past 24 hours, the police said there have been three shootings within the city, including a shooting on Dale Street on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve seen so many disturbing things. And this happened with kids have gotten killed around guns being out and it shouldn’t have been out. People shooting them with the drive by shootings and stuff,” said Tommy, who lives in Fort Myers.

Fields stressed that community members of Fort Myers should work together to prevent and report any suspicious or criminal activity.

Fort Myers Police are increasing patrols and using strategic measures in areas most affected. A spokesperson from Fort Myers Police said they tend to see overall crimes increase around the holidays.

You can contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 and visit their website for updated advisories and arrests.