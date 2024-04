Andrew Perkins at his first court appearance. CREDIT: WINK News

The North Fort Myers man arrested for allegedly shooting into a truck and killing a man is being held without bond following his appearance before a judge.

Twenty-three-year-old Andrew Perkins will be held without bond pending a second hearing in June, said a judge at his first court appearance Tuesday morning on second-degree murder charges.

Lee County deputies said Perkins went after someone he had an ongoing feud with on Sunday.

Deputies found the truck at Roberts Road in North Fort Myers with bullet holes across the rear of the cab and in the truck bed later that day.

Deputies believe Perkins got into an argument and had told the victim not to hit his dog and then started shooting when the victim tried to leave.

They said there was also a passenger in the truck who was not hurt.

Perkins faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges. He’ll be back in court on June 3 at 8:30 a.m.

This marks LCSO’s first homicide of the year.