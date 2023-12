Window broken from a bullet on Stella Street (CREDIT: WINK News)

Lee County’s NAACP has revealed that they helped the family of a man shot and killed by police file a civil rights complaint against the Fort Myers Police Department.

Fifty-seven-year-old Christopher Jordan died at his family home on Stella Street, Friday night.

Police said Jordan approached a window “displaying a firearm toward the officers.” That’s when an officer shot and killed Jordan.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, but the Jordan family and NAACP want the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division to do its own investigation.

The NAACP said no one in the family saw Jordan with a gun and is calling the shooting unjustified.