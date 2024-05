An animal activist group said a local animal shelter is failing to find homes for stray pets, among other complaints.

Voices of Lee County Animals is hurling all kinds of accusations at Lee County Domestic Animal Services, from abuse to unnecessary euthanasia.

They said Lee County Domestic Animal Services isn’t doing a good job, or its job at all, and they believe it’s costing dogs and cats the chance to find a home.

The group Voices for Lee County, FL Animals sent a letter to LCDAS last month listing 11 concerns.

One reads in part, “Dogs at LCDAS are left in their kennels up to 23 hours a day, often for periods of over 20 hours.”

LCDAS director Pablo Adorno’s response: “LCDAS continues to develop strategies that will best utilize the space we have within the shelter.”

Another concern is current adoption hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The group said people are working during that time and can’t get to the shelter. LCDAS noted that the hours seem to be following industry trends.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, members of the group told county commissioners that this is not good enough.

They’re not giving up until the issues are solved.

“Every single one of those 11 changes was rejected or claimed to be already in place,” said a member at the meeting. “They think they were doing their best and are not open to making any significant changes, and that is just not acceptable. We are not giving up and not going away. “

No commissioners responded to the comments during the meeting, and a county spokesperson said no one from the county would talk to us on camera about the group’s concerns.

But the spokesperson did send us a statement, saying LCDAS continues to seek fosters, adopters and rescues.