CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Detectives need help finding a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says the man walked into Larry’s Pawn Shop on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice on Saturday and asked to see a Cuban link necklace and a Jesus pendant. THIEF TAKES OFF WITH STOLEN JEWELRY

Can you ID this guy? He stole nearly $7k in jewelry from a Lee County pawn shop on 3/9. He asked to see the items, then ran out and fled in a white sedan. Send us your tips to https://t.co/zp4fGKEDWG Your tip could = a cash reward! #dontsteal pic.twitter.com/DeOUMmxrL5 — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) March 15, 2024

He took a phone call while looking at the items and ran out of the store with the stolen goods.

The suspect got into a white sedan and drove off.

The chain and pendant are valued at nearly $7,000.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Click here to submit a tip online.

If the information you give leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

In 2023, SWFL Crime Stoppers approved more than $66,000 in rewards.