Barry Shields mugshot (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who is wanted in Lee County for a felony charge as a drug offender.

Barry Shields is wanted in Lee County, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers. Shields has also been charged with probation violation and robbery by sudden snatching.

If you have any information on Shields’ whereabouts, please contact, SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.