For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week featured friends:

Charlie is a 6-year-old Husky.

He exhibits all the typical husky behaviors, including being a talkative fellow and is quite playful, smart and well-trained.

Charlie would make for a great addition to any active home.

Taz Man is a 6-year-old black cat.

He has a big personality, loves adventure and will provide lots of laughs in your home.

Taz Man also gets along well with other cats, making for a great addition to any multi-pet home.

For the month of May, the GCHS is offering half-off adoption fees for adult cats and dogs.

According to the GCHS, it is also kitten season, as the shelter is currently housing 70+ kittens, with most in foster homes.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.