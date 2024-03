Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. (Credit: LCSO)

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying some suspected car burglars in Lehigh Acres.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, a vehicle was burglarized near 35th Street Southwest and Meadow Road in Lehigh Acres on Sunday.

The suspects were caught on camera driving a GMC Acadia that authorities say was stolen from the area and has since been recovered.

If you can identify the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

If the information you give leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. In 2023, SWFL Crime Stoppers approved more than $66,000 in rewards.