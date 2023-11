Cesar Landestoy (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for a man previously arrested five times for drug trafficking, resisting, fleeing and leaving the scene of a crash.

Cesar Landestoy is wanted in Collier County for contempt and two counts of violation of probation for protection against domestic violence, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on Landestoy’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.