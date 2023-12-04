Many seek answers on Fort Myers police shooting

A man threatened his disabled sister and is later shot and killed by a Fort Myers Police Officer.

Friday night, Dec. 1, Cynthia Jordan made a call to police she never wanted to make about her brother.

“He always threatened me. He always threatened my life,” Cynthia told WINK News.

Cynthia called Fort Myers Police that night. Officers responded, and after trying to communicate with Cristopher Jordan for 45 minutes, an officer shot and killed Jordan’s brother.

According to a press release, the man “Approached a window displaying the firearm toward officers and was shot. Officers entered the home and begin life-saving measures.”

The man died at the hospital.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s policy is to turn the investigation over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“Right now, they’re on a fact-finding mission, they are trying to determine what happened. It’s simply that is connecting the dots based on what occurred and how they were called to this interaction,” said WINK News Safety and Security Specialist Kristen Ziman.

Connecting the dots is what the family, the city of Fort Myers, and James Muwakkil, the president of the Lee County NAACP said they want.

“These types of shootings involving a black male is all too popular in this country and so we are looking forward to the investigation, as I said earlier, we are optimistic that chief fields is going to do everything in his power to reassure the community,” said Muwakki.