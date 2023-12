Christopher Jordan. Credit: WINK

New developments surrounding the officer-involved shooting that took the life of Christopher Jordan.

For the first time, the Fort Myers Police Department, Councilman Johnny Streets, and the NAACP met to discuss the shooting.

They explained that nothing new has been learned regarding what happened, saying a thorough investigation is ongoing.

Members of the NAACP spoke about how the tragedy cannot be undone, but now it’s about making meaningful changes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We did ask them about looking at more mental health professionals,” said Lee County NAACP president James Muwakkil. “They have agreed to do that. We did emphasize community policing more. They have agreed to do that. We’re asking to work together. In the first quarter of this year, we’ll bring forth FMPD into our community to talk about ways to continue to work together.”

Muwakil said he wants to see stronger relationships built between law enforcement and the people in the community.