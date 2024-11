Women Warriors, a workout group located in Port Charlotte, is lifting heavy weights, and not just dumbbells.

Paula Henry, one of the first members of the group knew this would change her life. Paula Henry in the center front on Women Warrior’s Friday morning walk

“I was walking in our neighborhood, and someone said, hey, have you heard of women warriors? They walk on Fridays. So I went. I didn’t know anybody. I came about an hour later. She said, do you want to be an admin? Because you have good energy,” said Henry.

The woman who started the group, Tracy Camp, had the vision, but she just needed the community. Tracy Camp and Women Warriors paxing Samaritan Purse’s boxes

“Covid came along. The gyms closed down, and we started working out together in the garage more and more, and it just grew and grew,” said Camp.

To be exact the women’s group grew from two to now 100+ women coming together for a good sweat.

The Women Warriors have worked with several charities and organizations in Southwest Florida to give back, one of the main ones being Samaritan’s Purse.

Polly Pierce, one of the first members, knew that it was important they workout with a purpose.

Women Warriors (Polly Pierce on the far right) donating Samaritan Purse’s boxes

“I told them how it struck my heart, and I had already ordered 50 boxes from samaritan’s purse. And I was like, will you ladies help me feel the fill these boxes, boxes? And they were like, absolutely holly, but 50 ain’t enough. We need to get 100 and I was like, you’re gonna help me, right? And they’re like, sure, yeah.”

And they sure did… The women started a few years ago with a little under a 100 boxes and this year they packed over 500 Samaritan’s Purse boxes to ship out to children who need them the most.

“It’s just like everybody just bands together and works together to make whatever we ask for happen in abundance,” said Pierce.

The women are looking to double the amount of Samaritan’s Purse boxes next year, to find out more on how to donate, head to the Women Warrior’s Facebook page.