2 men face fraud charges for stolen Cape Coral mail

Dayro Cabral-Rivera and Frankley Rodriguez-Perez

Two men arrested in Cape Coral in 2022 have been charged, after a long police investigation, with trying to defraud five people using stolen mail.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 21-year-old Dayro Cabral-Rivera and 25-year-old Frankley Rodriguez-Perez were arrested on June 8, 2022, after officers responded to a 2 a.m. call at the 2300 block of Southeast 8th Place in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle, driven by Cabral-Rivera, and pulled it over for an equipment violation. Inside the vehicle, they were able to see large amounts of mail. Cabral-Rivera and Rodriguez-Perez said they live in Miami and were traveling to Orlando, but decided to stop in Cape Coral. They claimed they were going through mailboxes looking for cash or anything they could use to get gas for the vehicle.

The mail was seized as evidence. After a lengthy investigation, detectives established probable cause, and a warrant was then submitted to the State Attorney’s Office, which approved the charges. The investigation maintains that both Cabral-Rivera and Rodriguez-Perez were scheming to defraud and obtain the property of five victims by stealing their mail.

Cabral-Rivera and Rodriguez-Perez were charged with scheming to defraud and criminal use of personal identification information.