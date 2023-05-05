Teen arrested in burglary at Naples bike shop

Big Momma’s Bicycles. CREDIT: WINK News

The Naples Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of burglarizing number businesses, including Big Momma Bicycles.

WINK News is not naming him because of his age.

Naples police said they conducted a “proactive surveillance operation” where they saw the teen wearing dark clothing in the 3000 and 5000 block of 9th Street North.

Police say he crossed the street and attempted to conceal himself in a bush line towards the rear of the Neopolitan Plaza. He allegedly matched the description of a suspect in a money theft and burglary at Big Momma Bicycles, at 850 Seagate Drive, on April 20.

Police stopped the teen, who said he was on his way to a park. Police say the stop took place at 9:30 p.m. and that there was no park in the direction the teen was traveling.

The teen’s dad arrived and officers showed him the video of the suspect, which led him to identify his son as the one breaking and entering the business.

During a post-Miranda interview, the teen allegedly confessed to the Big Momma Bicycles burglary and to a burglary at the Naples Lamp Shop.

He faces a charge of burglary of a structure unoccupied, petit theft and loitering and prowling.