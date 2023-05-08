Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs multiple bills against Chinese influence

Gov. Ron DeSantis FILE: CBS

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed multiple bills he says will combat the influence of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Florida is taking action to stand against the United States’ greatest geopolitical threat — the Chinese Communist Party,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Three bills were passed: SB 258, SB 264, and SB 846, each intending to stop CCP influence.

SB 258, Prohibited Applications on Government-issued Devices, blocks access to social media applications such as Tik Tok, on government and education institutions. It has already come into effect at Florida colleges.

SB 264, Interests of Foreign Countries, restricts governmental entities from contracting with foreign countries and entities.

SB 846, Agreements of Educational Entities with Foreign Entities, prohibits state colleges and universities from accepting grants from a foreign university.