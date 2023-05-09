Lee County School Board to revise Guardian Program

The Lee County School Board plans to make revisions to the Guardian Program after voting unanimously in favor of the program allowing select school staff to carry guns.

School threats and swatting calls put stress on administrators, faculty, students and parents. School safety is top of mind in light of recent calls and threats.

“Kids are scared every day because they don’t know if it’s going to be a swatting call or if a swatting is really going to happen because it’s happening often,” said Melisa Giovanelli, a member of the Lee County School Board. “So, that extra shield of protection to know that there is someone else there is a deterrent that is greatly needed.”

The Lee County School Board believes staff who carry guns on campus can be that deterrent, but the planned revisions will give the board more control over who is selected in the process. A panel will review applications, and the panel will be approved by the Lee County Superintendent and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Other policy changes: LCSO and the Office of Safe Schools will be notified sooner after a guardian is disciplined or dismissed. The guardian must only carry approved and issued firearms and related equipment and will not be allowed to manage student discipline.

Forty-six counties already have guardians in their schools. While Lee County has had its share of threats and swatting calls during the past six months, the idea of the Guardian Program drew mixed reactions during the first reading of the proposed policy.

“Allowing more guns on campus does not make me, as a teacher or a parent… feel like a campus is safe,” one parent said.

“Minutes count—a lot of kids can be hurt very quickly in just a few minutes,” another person said. “Having that extra person might stall, might be able if they can’t take out the shooter… to contain him for a short time. Until… the reinforcements arrive.”

If an applicant to the Guardian Program is approved, they will be contacted by a school safety specialist to move forward in the process. Final approval rests with the superintendent.

Once a guardian is approved by LCSO and the superintendent, they will be scheduled for a background check that includes a psychological evaluation and drug screening. The employee will also undergo the required statutory training and any other requirements set forth by LCSO.

The second meeting and public hearing on the Guardian Program is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.