Disagreements over Collier County’s superintendent contract

Disagreements arise in the Collier County School District on the decision of the new superintendent’s contract and salary.

The board picked Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, who stepped in when former superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton and the school board mutually agreed to part ways in December.

The Collier County School Board voted 3-2 to hire doctor Leslie Ricciardelli as its new superintendent.

Both Tim Moshier and Jerry Rutherford, who voted against hiring Ricciardelli, suggested offering her just a one-year contract.

That brought a response from Erick Carter, a CCPS school board member, who voted to hire her.

“She’s been with us for what, five months,” Carter said. “We’ve seen her performance.”

Carter favors a deal that runs for at least two years. He’d prefer three.

Stephanie Lucarelli, CCPS school board member, who agreed with Carter on hiring Ricciardelli, agreed with him again on two or three years.

“I don’t think we should consider anything less than that,” Lucarelli said.

Dr. Ricciardelli was an in-house candidate with 23 years of service to Collier County schools. The same board named her interim superintendent in December.

Her supporters made it clear Tuesday night what they thought of the debate.

“Thank you again for those of you who made this choice, it was the right thing to do,” said Sharon, a Collier County resident. “Now, the next right thing to do is to give her a fair contract.”

“In trying to low-ball her in salaries and benefits, you justify why equal pay experts, plaintiffs, and lawyers who practice discrimination law have employment,” someone said in a public comment.

That public comment referred to the other disagreement the board had. How much does the district want to pay Riccardelli? For comparison, retired superintendent Doctor Kamals Patton made more than $308,000 per year in 2021.