Fort Myers police investigate stabbings on Marsh Avenue

Fort Myers police are investigating the stabbing of two people at a duplex on Marsh Avenue.

Two people were seen being loaded into an ambulance around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, with a third person talking to officers. A helicopter and K-9 units were out searching the area.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a call came in about two people who had been stabbed, and both people have been hospitalized. No one is in custody, but the suspect knew the victims, so it was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.