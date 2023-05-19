Fort Myers man accused of church break-in

Marquis White, CREDIT Lee County sheriff’s office

On Monday, a Fort Myers man was arrested after deputies say he broke into a church and tried to open its safe.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Marquis White, 28, faces charges of burglary and inflicting property damage to Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Church.

White entered the building by smashing a window in the chapel with a rock. He forced his way into the treasurer’s office by prying open the door. White damaged the safe but was unable to open it.

According to video footage, White slept on a couch in the church for the remainder of the night. The pastor entered the church while White was sleeping. White left shortly afterward. They did not interact with one another.

When White was questioned, he said, “You are wasting your time.” He refused to speak to authorities.

The Fort Myers Police Department identified White from the footage. White’s DNA was also found at the crime scene.