Englewood woman claims $2 million Quick Pick lottery prize

FILE – A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday, Nov. 2, Powerball drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
An Englewood resident claimed a $2 million Powerball prize on Wednesday at the Fort Myers district lottery office.
Dianne Kushmerek purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket from the Winn-Dixie located at 1951 South McCall Road in Englewood.
The next Powerball drawing will be held on May 31 at 10 p.m.