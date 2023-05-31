What’s next for Resilient Lee?

Full steam ahead for Resilient Lee, the Hurricane Ian recovery task force responsible for managing more than $1 billion in federal funding. Those big bucks are supposed to help Lee County build back stronger than before.

The task force is made up of an oversight committee of 13 local leaders, and eight branches, each of which covers a specific topic. After more than a dozen town halls, the task force is on to their next phase of “solution mode.” Members are compiling feedback from town halls and online surveys, narrowing down the county’s top priorities and creating solutions. Affordable housing and transportation are two big focus areas.

“So we are using the data to validate or identify new areas that we should be focusing on within the branches and within the task force,” said Tanya Shannon, Deputy Director of Recovery for Hagerty Consulting, the emergency management firm Lee County hired to help with this process.

In September, the task force is scheduled to present an initial plan to the public. There will be additional town hall meetings, so community members can provide feedback before the final plan goes to the board of county commissioners.

In the meantime, don’t forget your voice still matters. Almost every week there are Resilient Lee branch meetings that you can attend.

“All meetings are public,” Shannon said, “and the public is encouraged to participate, to come to the branch meetings or the recovery task force meetings, to listen and provide a voice during the public comment period in terms of what they thought of the discussion, how that meeting went or areas that they would like the branches and the task force to look into, so that is a constant opportunity for folks to participate.”

The task force expects to have a final plan by Dec. 5. The plan will then be presented to Lee County commissioners, who will vote on it.

Resilient Lee meeting calendar

Email Kellie Miller: kellie.miller@winknews.com