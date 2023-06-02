Our workweek ends with scattered rain chances with highs in the 80s and 90s

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly cloudy skies. It will also be a very humid afternoon thanks to the surge of tropical moisture from Tropical Depression 2 in the Gulf of Mexico. Boaters can expect great conditions on the water. One to two-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays is expected.

Scattered storms are back in our forecast. After a few stray showers in the morning, isolated showers will quickly grow into scattered thunderstorm chances after lunchtime. Coverage will be similar to Wednesday. These rain chances will taper off late tonight. Glades and Hendry counties now have Flood Watches in effect through the evening.

Rain chances will return each day of the next week.