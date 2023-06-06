Summer BreakSpot to feed SWFL kids while school is out

A program called Summer BreakSpot is going to provide free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under until school starts again.

To find a site near you, visit the Summer BreakSpot website. You can also call 211 or text “food” (or “comida”) to 304-304.

There will be 80 Summer BreakSpot sites in Lee County, five sites in Collier County and others in Charlotte, DeSoto and Hendry counties this summer. Some are only open on certain dates and some only offer lunch.

Charlotte County also participates in the Champs On Wheels program for lunch only.