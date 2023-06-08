Florida Legacy, an all-female tackle-football team, holding tryouts in Fort Myers

The Florida Legacy, an all-female tackle-football team, is looking for women who have always wanted to compete on a football team.

The team is negotiating with three possible leagues to get set on the line of scrimmage.

When Cynna Blake, the Florida Legacy Vice President, puts her pads on and lines up in her free safety position, she eagerly awaits the only sound that will invigorate her.

“When I’m actually in my line, and the quarterback, the center, hikes the ball, and the quarterback hikes it, the sound that you hear with the gear and everything touching, that’s like my favorite part, and I love that sound,” Blake said.

Blake’s played football for four years. She was drawn to the game by her 12-year-old son Julien, who she also coaches on the Cypress Hornets.

“He’s a lineman. A lineman by size, but my son can be a safety, and he’s my pride and joy,” Blake said. “He’s the one who wants me to go forth and play football, and he wants to follow in my footsteps, so I’m proud for him.”

Blake is on the recruiting trail since she’s trying to get more women on the field playing the game that she loves, since she’s the Vice President of the Florida Legacy.

“There’s a lot of women who want to play tackle who just don’t know where to go or how to go about it, so I always tell people if you haven’t played football before, this is your time to shine. If you want to get some steam off, come on out and think about whatever you’re mad at and put it towards the field,” Blake said.

The Florida Legacy is hosting tryouts on Sunday at the City of Palms Park, but Blake explained to WINK News that what they really want to see is the dedication to the team and to follow their motto.

“One team, one voice, so whenever we speak, we speak together,” Blake said.

The Florida Legacy is planning to kickoff its first game in April of 2024.