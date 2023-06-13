Italian market, restaurant replacing Southern Kitchen at Naples Bayfront

An Italian market and restaurant are planned for the large restaurant space at Bayfront Naples that most recently was Southern Kitchen & Raw Bar.

The new restaurant and market will be owned and operated by Rudy Ambrosi and his sons, Michael and Alex, who have operated Ambrosi & Sons since 2020 in an East Naples industrial park. Ambrosi & Sons sells imported Italian gourmet food products, wine, gift baskets, restaurant supplies and other exclusive items at 3910 Domestic Ave. The local business was named Best Specialty Market in Collier County this year by readers of Gulfshore Life magazine.

At Bayfront, the Ambrosis expect to offer fresh pasta, wines by the glass and a full bar but they don’t want to reveal too much yet about their future restaurant and market.

