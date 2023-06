Credit: WINK News

A tornado touched down on Pine Island, marking the second confirmed tornado to hit Southwest Florida in 2023.

The National Weather Service confirmed if happened Sunday at approximately 11:10 a.m., based on reports from Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt and WINK Doppler 3x radar data.

Credit: WINK News Credit: WINK News Credit: WINK News

This twister briefly touched down and destroyed a $150,000 freezer near Pine Island Center and Doug Taylor Circle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.