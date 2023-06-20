South Seas Island Resort controversy prompts Lee County Commissioners to postpone public hearing

Many members of the Sanibel and Captiva Island community walked away from a Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting today pleased—for now—that the aesthetics of where they live won’t be changed forever. However, they are guarded about what could happen next.

Thousands of island residents have been emailing county commissioners in recent days, pleading with them not to vote for amending the Lee County Development Code, which would have allowed unincorporated Lee County, including the South Seas Island Resort on Captiva, to build structures up to 75 feet high.

Instead of voting today, Commissioner Mike Greenwell submitted a motion to postpone the public hearing to Sept. 5.

