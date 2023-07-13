Year-round school continues in Charlotte County Schools

All year-round school continues in Charlotte County for students.

According to the principal of Sallie Jones Elementary, they’ve been a year-round school for 25 years. And the first day of school begins in July.

Charlotte County Schools put Sallie Jones, Peace River and East Elementary on a year-round schedule after 80% of parents agreed. Students go to school for nine weeks, then get a two-week break.

“There’s data that shows that children lose over the summer vacation, especially the long vacation, some of what they learned in the previous year. And maybe then the first couple weeks or whatever, there’s some remediation on some subject areas. And you avoid that with this, the shorter vacations,” Mike Riley said.

Moms agree that the schedule is also beneficial to families.

“It really helps me with the year-round because I work and am a single mom without nobody there to help. I know I have a full schedule and I put my work schedule around year-round schooling,” Tiffany Anderson said.