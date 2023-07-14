Mega Millions jackpot hits $560 million

Your champagne wishes and caviar dreams could soon come true: The next Mega Millions jackpot is $560 million—a cool $281.1 million if you take the cash payout.

You can buy a Mega Millions ticket at your local gas station, convenience store or grocery store. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

To play, you can either pick your own numbers or use the random number generator. You pick five numbers from 1 to 70, the white balls in the lottery ball machine, and one number from 1 to 25, the Mega ball. If you match all six numbers, you could be America’s next millionaire.

And if you don’t win Friday night, you have another shot with the Powerball. That jackpot has grown to $875 million. While no winning jackpot tickets were sold in the Wednesday Powerball drawing, one of the tickets sold in Florida had the first five numbers, landing someone a $1 million prize.

Both jackpots are more than half of $1 billion.

“Every time when it’s high, I usually go and get my tickets just to see if I have that luck, see if I’d be able to get a chance to win or that money,” said Fort Myers man Scott Martinez. “What would I get if I won? I’ll probably buy a nice property size. If you’d like to make a fenced community for all my family inside, throw… do parties, and invest most of it.”

The game rules for both Mega Millions and Powerball are basically the same, and both have pre-printed Quick Pick tickets available.