Fort Myers man wins $1 million from Quick Pick ticket bought at Publix

According to the Florida Lottery, a Fort Myers man won $1 million from Mega Millions Draw Game with a Quick Pick ticket.

Hugh Hackney bought the ticket at a Fort Myers Publix located at 2160 McGregor Blvd.

He claimed a second-tier prize playing the Mega Millions Draw Game. His winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Hackney purchased his winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 24, 2023 drawing.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. with an estimated $368 million jackpot.