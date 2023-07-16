Vehicle crash kills two teen passengers in Manatee County

Credit WINK News.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday has left two dead.

The single vehicle, a Hyundai SUV, was traveling west on State Road 62 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on wet roadway.

The vehicle traveled off the roadway and collided with a concrete power pole.

The driver and adult passenger were seriously injured and transported to Blake Medical Center.

Two teen passengers, aged 11 and 15, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.