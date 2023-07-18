Achieva Credit Union plans expansion in Cape Coral, Collier County

While many banks have been contracting and consolidating branches because more transactions have shifted online, Achieva Credit Union has been bucking that trend by expanding.

Founded in 1937 in Pinellas County by seven school teachers who were denied a loan, Achieva since has branched out to serve not just teachers but anybody within the communities it serves.

By the end of the year, Achieva intends to expand from 11 branches to 14 south of St. Petersburg’s Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge. All three of the new branches will be in Southwest Florida.

By October, Achieva’s newest branch should be open at 3031 SW Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, said Susan Lacey, who as Achieva’s market president, oversees all of the branches south of the Skyway Bridge.

