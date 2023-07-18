Doctor fears Florida’s new immigration law is scaring away patients

Florida’s newest immigration law requires hospitals to ask patients about their immigration status.

Doctors say it could affect how some ask for help.

Dr. Antonio Gonzalez is the guy sick people visit in Immokalee.

Since the immigration law took effect July 1, he said he is seeing fewer patients. The new law, however, does not apply to him, but it does apply to hospitals.

Lee Health said it understands “these questions can cause concern, but they want to assure patients that their access to care won’t be compromised regardless of how they respond.”

The hospital system also said they won’t be required to submit the names of patients, just the status.

NCH and Physician’s Regional have not responded to WINK’s request for comment.

“There is a lot of people that have moved out of this town, you know. In fact, I have like a complete family just moving now, just picking up everything they can and leaving town,” said Gonzalez, who works with Community Medical Center.

Gonzalez said some migrants were afraid to see him before the new law.

“They were afraid of being caught by immigration,” Gonzalez said. “Now, with this law, they’re not even coming to the doctor. This is gonna have a great impact in, you know, in the medical care of those poor people out there.”

The new law requires healthcare providers who take Medicaid to collect data on patients’ citizenship status.

However, it only applies to hospitals, and Gonzalez needs to get the word out.

“I don’t take Medicare or Medicaid, so I think I won’t have that problem. You know, I’m open to all the patients that can come over here,” Gonzalez said.

One woman told WINK News the big question is whether farmworkers like herself will return to Southwest Florida.

Some left out of fear, but others also left because it is the offseason.

“I don’t know if they’ll be back or not, because now a lot of them are scared,” the woman said in Spanish.

Gonzalez said the law doesn’t change a thing for him.

He’s open for business, just like he’s been for the last 14 years.

“My mission will always be helping people, as many as I can, you know, and I’m open, and I will always be open for people that need medical care,” Gonzalez said.

Read Lee Health’s full statement below: