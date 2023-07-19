Federal Court to review long guns age limit law in aftermath of Parkland School

A federal appeals court is hearing a challenge to the law barring people 21 and younger from buying long guns.

The law was passed after the 2018 Parkland school massacre. The National Rifle Association called the law unconstitutional.

Days after the Parkland tragedy, Florida banned selling long guns to people under 21. The NRA challenged the law in federal court, leading to a three-judge appeals panel that will determine whether the law is Constitutional.

WINK News spoke to Guns 4 Less owner Joshua Araujo about the federal appeals court reviewing the law.

“Technically at 18, you can possess, but at 21, you can purchase, and that provides a lot of inconsistencies for, you know, consumers and people who want to defend themselves,” said Araujo.

WINK News asked Anthony Merola, a customer at the gun shop, about the law. Merola explained he would like to see the court roll the law back.

“Eighteen to 21, I feel like it’s not that big of a maturity age gap difference,” said Merola. “We’ve been shooting for a long time, and sure, many, many people have been shooting when they’re young with their uncles, cousins, brothers, fathers.”

Merola told WINK News he first fired a gun at 14 when he used to hunt with his family in New York.

“You’re considered an adult, you know, you can get tried legally in court for adult things like it,” said Merola. “I agree. I mean, if you’re considering an adult, then you should be allowed to purchase.”

There’s no timetable for when the federal appeals court might hear the long guns case and give a ruling.