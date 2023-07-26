5 suspected drug dealers arrested in Collier County

Kevin Pharisin, Cassandra Dawn Hall, Ryan William Dersch, Guerdainson Jean and Cierra Lynn Bankowski. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Five people accused of dealing drugs have been arrested after motel employees told police multiple people kept coming in and out of a room.

Kevin Pharisin, 35, Cassandra Dawn Hall, 39, Ryan William Dersch, 24, Guerdainson Jean, 35, and Cierra Lynn Bankowski, 22, are now in the Collier County jail on multiple narcotics charges.

Pharisin, Hall, Dersch, and Jean are all convicted felons with extensive criminal histories in Collier County.

Staff told Collier County detectives they saw several people coming and going from a room at all hours of the night Tuesday at the Spinnaker Inn at Dudley Drive in Naples.

When detectives arrived at the room, Dersch lifted a backpack from the floor revealing a clear bag with white powder residue underneath.

The powder residue tested positive for fentanyl.

During the search, detectives found more fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, amphetamines and other narcotics, along with numerous items of narcotic paraphernalia including a digital scale.

They also found a ledger book detailing numerous narcotic transactions and a notebook that detailed the “inventory,” according to arrest reports.

Pharisin faces an additional charge of obstruction. Detectives said he screamed and cursed at them during the reading of the search warrant and refused to stop.