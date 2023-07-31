Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli sworn in as Collier County School District superintendent

Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, the superintendent of the Collier County School District, was sworn in on Monday and will officially be starting her new job.

The first day of school is rapidly approaching in Collier County. Among Ricciardelli’s priorities is finding a way to help Collier County teachers afford to live in the same county they teach.

When WINK News met with Ricciardelli last week, she explained that many young teachers are passionate about working but continue to struggle to make ends meet. Ricciardelli acknowledged that something has to give.

“Quite frankly, after Ian, and I had to look at who was living in Collier and who was living in Lee, 37% of our employees lived in Lee County. We’re just really fortunate that they’re coming here to work every day and making that drive,” said Ricciardelli. “Again, that goes back to keeping the culture and climate really high, keeping teachers feeling valued and not just teachers, all of our employees.”

Ricciardelli told WINK News she’s working extensively with the Collier County government. She plans to continue advocating for teachers and their families but knows the district can’t help teachers alone.