Back to School: What to expect in the new school year

Southwest Florida public school students head back to class August 10 for the 2023-2024 school year.
Here’s a snapshot of what we covered on our hour long special report that you can watch above:
- New weapons detection system in some Lee County Schools
- Curriculum controversy over new African American History standards
- Teacher and bus driver shortages
- Charlotte County and Collier County both have new Superintendents
- Medical requirements for students
- Guardian programs
- Keeping athletes cool
Tax holiday
The state’s Back-to-School sales tax holiday runs through August 6, 2023. There will be a second tax holiday January 1 to January 14, 2024.