Back to School: What to expect in the new school year

Southwest Florida public school students head back to class August 10 for the 2023-2024 school year.

Here’s a snapshot of what we covered on our hour long special report that you can watch above:

New weapons detection system in some Lee County Schools

Curriculum controversy over new African American History standards

Teacher and bus driver shortages

Charlotte County and Collier County both have new Superintendents

Medical requirements for students

Guardian programs

Keeping athletes cool

Tax holiday

The state’s Back-to-School sales tax holiday runs through August 6, 2023. There will be a second tax holiday January 1 to January 14, 2024.