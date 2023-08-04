WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWSCape Coral Police have person of interest in missing man case

Back to School: What to expect in the new school year

Published: Updated:

Southwest Florida public school students head back to class August 10 for the 2023-2024 school year.

Here’s a snapshot of what we covered on our hour long special report that you can watch above:

  • New weapons detection system in some Lee County Schools
  • Curriculum controversy over new African American History standards
  • Teacher and bus driver shortages
  • Charlotte County and Collier County both have new Superintendents
  • Medical requirements for students
  • Guardian programs
  • Keeping athletes cool
Credit: CBS

Tax holiday

The state’s Back-to-School sales tax holiday runs through August 6, 2023. There will be a second tax holiday January 1 to January 14, 2024.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.