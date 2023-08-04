Orlando-based immersive escape room opening this month in Port Charlotte

Co-owners Curtis Ratliff and Derek Townsley opened The Escape Ventures in Orlando in June 2020 while attending Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida, pursuing game design and fine arts degrees. After success in the Central Florida market, they are expanding to Southwest Florida by opening a Port Charlotte location this month at 21178 Olean Blvd., suites A and B.

The Escape Ventures in Orlando is an immersive escape room meant for families. Upon opening in Port Charlotte, the first game guests can expect is called Phantom Files. The owners describe the new game as inspired by the movie Ghostbusters, expected to be family friendly with some spooks.

Pricing details and the number of players allowed to participate at a time for Phantom Files have not been determined yet, but the co-owners said the game will be more than an hour long and will most likely start off at the same price point as the Orlando location, which is $35.99 per person for most games.

